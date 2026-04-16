Mumbai Indians find themselves in eighth place in the 10-team IPL 2026 points table after their latest loss against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Four losses in five matches mean that MI's concerns are hitting the roof as the contest for the playoffs heats up. On Thursday, MI failed to defend a 196-run target as PBKS raced to victory in just 16.3 overs. MI captain Hardik Pandya was shell-shocked after the result.

"To be very honest, I don't have much to say right now. I think we really need to go back to the drawing board and see where we are lacking. Is it individuals? Is it as a group? Is it planning? We'll just figure it out and see what we can do next. I think we need to give credit to them as well," Pandya said after the match.

"The ball started reversing. In the second innings, the dew came and it got slightly better, but having said that, they just outplayed us. They bowled better, they batted better, and they fielded better - definitely. That speaks to us again. I think we need to see whether we need to make some difficult calls or keep continuing and hope that we turn things around. These are some harsh questions that we eventually need to answer, and ownership has to be taken."

Talking about the game, Quinton de Kock's fine hundred went in vain as Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer blasted blistering fifties to steer Punjab Kings to a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their IPL match on Thursday. Sent in to bat, de Kock blasted a scintillating unbeaten 60-ball 112 to power Mumbai Indians to 195 for six.

De Kock forged a 122-run alliance off 68 balls with Naman Dhir (50) and then added another 41 off 23 balls with skipper Hardik Pandya (14).

Arshdeep Singh (3/22) claimed three wickets, while Shashank Singh (1/19) picked up one.

Chasing the total, Prabhsimran (80 not out off 39 balls) and skipper Iyer (66 off 35 balls) shared a match-winning 139-run stand off 67 balls for the third wicket as Punjab overhauled the target in 16.3 overs.

AM Ghazanfar (2/31) picked up two wickets.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians 195 for six in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 112 not out; Arshdeep Singh 3/22).

Punjab Kings 198 for 3 in 16.3 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 80 not out, Shreyas Iyer 66; AM Ghazanfar 2/31).

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