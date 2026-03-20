Former India and Chennai Super Kings batter Subramaniam Badrinath was not convinced by the price tag of Kolkata Knight Riders' new recruit, Cameron Green. The Australia all-rounder went for a record-breaking Rs 25.2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction, but Badrinath said that it was mainly due to 'hype' and he believes that the cricketer was not 'worth that much'. Green has not enjoyed a good run of form recently, and ahead of IPL 2026, Badrinath believes that he can turn out to be a bad move for KKR.

The ex-CSK cricketer pointed out that during his earlier stints with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Green did not win matches single-handedly. Taking into account the huge amount that KKR paid for the Australia cricketer, Badrinath said that there is not much to back that investment.

"You've signed him for 25 crores, and he is woefully out of form. He struggled massively for Australia in the T20 World Cup. Cameron Green went for so much purely because of the hype. He is not worth that much. Has he single-handedly done anything in the IPL? Australian players always get hyped up, and he benefited from that. I believe it was a bad move by KKR," Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

The former India batter was also unconvinced with KKR naming Ajinkya Rahane as their captain, and he went on to call him a 'weak link'.

"Ajinkya Rahane is definitely a weakness. His captaincy itself is a weak link. All their big investments have gone wrong. They trusted Harshit Rana and invested in him, but he is ruled out. Pathirana was a huge signing, and now he's doubtful. Mustafizur was another big investment, and he is ruled out. They've taken many costly decisions, as there is uncertainty over most of their big investments," Badrinath said.