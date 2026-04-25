Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi is "stable" and will be "discharged shortly" from a local hospital, where he underwent medical examination after injuring himself during his side's IPL match against Punjab Kings here on Saturday. The South African was taken off the ground in an ambulance after he nastily banged his head on the ground while attempting a catch. He was rushed to Max Hospital on Pusa Road for medical evaluation. The IPL said the 30-year-old right-arm pacer complained of a headache and neck pain but is currently "stable".

"Lungi Ngidi of Delhi Capitals hit his head on the ground while attempting to take a catch during his team's match against Punjab Kings. He was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance as he complained of a headache and neck pain," the IPL said in a post on X.

"Ngidi is stable and is due to be discharged shortly from the hospital. Vipraj Nigam is on the field as a concussion substitute," it added.

Update: Lungisani Ngidi of Delhi Capitals hit his head on the ground while attempting to take a catch during his team's match against Punjab Kings.



He was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance as he complained of a headache and neck pain.



Ngidi is stable and is due to be… https://t.co/F6NQhDTq9F — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2026

Ngidi was attempting to pouch a mishit from Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya off Axar Patel on the third ball of the second over, but he grossly misjudged the trajectory of the ball, which went past his outstretched right hand while he was airborne.

As a result, the Proteas pacer landed on his back, with the back of his head colliding with the Arun Jaitley Stadium surface and leaving him in considerable pain.

He immediately clutched his head while trying to recover from the fall, even as the on-field medical staff rushed out with a stretcher.

Ngidi could be seen responding to support staff as fellow Proteas players Tristan Stubbs and David Miller, along with Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting and DC head coach Hemang Badani, came out to check on him.

However, he had to be stretchered into a waiting ambulance before being wheeled away to the hospital

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