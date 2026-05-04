Veteran England pacer Mark Wood has narrated a stunning story from his time at the Indian Premier League (IPL). Speaking on BBC's 'Strategic Timeout' podcast, Wood revealed that he had once been down with high fever ahead of an IPL game, but the owner of his franchise had made a striking offer to get him to play. Wood said that the owner, who he did not name, not only offered to send a private plane to help Wood reach the match, but also promised to send him back on another private plane right after the game to ease his recovery.

He also revealed that the IPL team owner had entrusted multiple doctors to look after him during his illness.

"I wasn't very well after about five games, and the (next) game was in about three days' time. Every half an hour, the doctor would stay back, come to my room, check on my vitals.

"I remember one day the owner ringing me, 'How're you feeling? Ready to go?' and I said, 'Honestly, I've eaten and drunk nothing, I still can't get out of bed'. He went, 'We'll get you another doctor, we'll do this and that'," revealed Wood.

Wood went on to share how the IPL team owner had offered to arrange two private planes just to ensure that he plays the game.

"Next day, it's the owner again, 'How are you feeling?', and I said, 'Honestly, I'm still not good'. He then said, 'I'll send a private plane, you get in the plane, play the game. Then I'll get the plane straight back out and get you back to your bedside'," Wood revealed.

The English pacer revealed that he considered accepting the stunning offer and even called his father for advice, but ultimately turned it down.

Wood has played for two IPL teams during his career. He played one game for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2018, and played four times for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2023. Wood took 11 wickets in his four matches for LSG.

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans