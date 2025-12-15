The IPL 2026 auction is all set to take place in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, though he has registered himself as a batter, is expected to start a bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Many have predicted that Green may very well get the highest-ever bid for any player. Currently, Rishabh Pant (Rs 27 crore, Lucknow Super Giants) is the Indian player with the highest bid. Green's countryman Mitchell Starc (Rs 24.75 crore in IPL 2023) is the overseas player with the highest price tag.

What Is The Buzz

There is buzz that Green might set a new IPL auction record, but there would still remain a catch. Even if Green's bid goes northwards of Rs 25 crore, his salary for the season would still be Rs 18 crore (USD 1.9 million).

The bid amount and players' salaries would be mutually exclusive, with the former being deducted from the team's annual player purse.

What IPL rule says

The reason is IPL's "maximum-fee" rule, which states that a foreign player's maximum fee at a mini auction will be the lower value between the highest retention slab (Rs 18 crore) and the highest price at the previous mega auction (Rs 27 crore for Rishabh Pant in 2025).

The 10 teams need to fill up 77 slots with a cumulative purse of Rs 237.55 crore, and among them, Mumbai Indians (Rs 2.75 crore) will hardly have any role to play, save for picking a few uncapped players at their base price.

Green, along with out-of-favour India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer and English dasher Liam Livingstone, is likely to enjoy a handsome payday.

IPL Purse Details

Kolkata Knight Riders, with a purse of Rs 64.30 crore and an eye on rebuilding the outfit with 13 slots to fill, can only be challenged by Chennai Super Kings, who enter the mini-auction with a purse of Rs 43.40 crore.

The mini-auction is always more intriguing than the mega auction, as franchises come with specific choices and are always ready to go the distance to procure the services of players with distinct skill sets