Absolute drama unfolded at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli finding himself at the centre of attention during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The spotlight was on Kohli, but it was on the controversial dismissal of RCB skipper Rajat Patidar. Unhappy with the third umpire's call after suggesting that GT's Jason Holder failed to take a clean catch, Kohli was seen questioning the fourth umpire in a passionate manner. Though his decision to confront the fourth umpire didn't change the fate of the decision, or in fact, the match, former umpire Anil Chaudhary has made a debate-stirring remark on the controversy.

Chaudhary, who retired from IPL and international cricket last year, explained the key aspects that an official needs to look at before judging such catches. For him, Patidar should have been given not out.

"You have to look at two things. First, control of the catch, and second, body movement. Before Holder had control of his body, his palm went downwards, and the ball touched the ground. I think it was not out. I'm not sure what the TV umpire saw," he said on the dismissal.

Umpire Anil Chaudhary's reaction on Rajat Patidar's controversial catch by Jason Holder during a live IPL match, while speaking with commentator Sumit Kumar Mishra.



Anil Chaudhary clearly said it was not out as per the rules — what's your view: out or not out? pic.twitter.com/AjbTfk7JcV — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) May 1, 2026

The situation developed during an important phase of the first innings when RCB were trying to build a solid platform. In the eighth over, Patidar, who was batting on 19, attempted to play a pull shot to increase the scoring rate. Holder reacted quickly, diving forward to complete a low catch, while Kagiso Rabada was also closing in, nearly resulting in a collision between the two fielders.

Replays of the incident appeared inconclusive on whether the ball had touched the ground. Despite the concern, the third umpire cleared the catch after a review, and Patidar was adjudged out. This left Kohli and the RCB camp visibly unhappy with the decision that went against them at a crucial stage of the match.

Kohli, who had earlier provided a quick start with 28 runs off just 13 balls, was later seen near the boundary rope engaging in a lengthy conversation with the fourth umpire. His reaction suggested that he was seeking clarity on the decision, particularly given the lack of clear evidence in the replays.

Patidar's wicket came as a major setback for RCB, especially given his recent form and importance in the middle order. After the captain's wicket, RCB lost three more wickets in a span of just four overs. RCB were bowled out for just 155 runs in 19.2 overs as Arshad Khan shone with three wickets.

With IANS Inputs

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