2026 IPL has seen something extraordinary- 200 plus scores becoming a norm. Fearless batting, flat pitches, impact sub rule has led to T20s power shift. Very rarely are the low scoring thrillers regaling the IPL fans. At the end of 40 matches in the league season of IPL 2026, there were 31 scores of 200 or more. Teams are consistently achieving or chasing these totals, including nine successful 200+ chases. The match between Mumbai Indians and Sun Riders Hyderabad on Wednesday night saw 492 runs being scored.

Mumbai Indians had accumulated 243/5 at the Wankhede stadium, that was chased down clinically, and with a calculated approach by Sun Risers Hyderabad.

So what has led to these match turning, mind-bending run fests a norm?

1) Fearless, power-packed powerplay

Teams are now going hard in the powerplay instead of building slowly, and that has pushed overall totals up. The top-order batters are scoring much faster than the middle order specialists or the finishers.

Abhishek Sharma has scored 425 with a strike rate of 209.35. Seven of the top 10 batters in the Orange cap race are the openers of their respective teams, including Vabhav Suryavanshi and Virat Kohli.

2) The Impact Sub rule

The Impact Sub rule has made lineups deeper and reduced the penalty for losing early wickets, because teams can still add batting strength later. This has now ensured that teams can keep attacking even after a shaky start because they often still have another specialist batter available through the substitution structure.

According to Host Broadcaster JioStar, the introduction of Impact Player Rule in 2023 has shifted batting the combined run rate in 2023 from 8.46 to 9.3 in the ongoing 2026 season.

3) More pace, less spin

Spinners have bowled a smaller share of deliveries this season, and that matters because spin often slows scoring in the middle overs. ESPNcricinfo reported spinners delivered only 32.48% of balls after 34 matches, down from about 41.19% at the same stage in 2025. When teams load up on quicks, batters often get more pace-on deliveries to use, which can increase boundary-hitting.

4) The Made in India flat tracks

Flat pitches have made it easier to keep the ball coming onto the bat, which boosts timing and reduces the margin for bowlers. Delhi Capitals scored 264/2 runs, the season's highest total so far. Punjab Kings chased it, scoring 265/4.

5) Shorter boundaries and weaker bowling protection

There are shorter or easier boundary conditions, added to that teams often prioritizing batting depth over bowling variety, have made six-hitting more rewarding. ESPNcricinfo said the six-hitting rate was the best ever at that stage of a season. Interestingly, the Indian batters have scored more runs this season than the overseas recruits. Only Sun Riser Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen is among the top 10 batters in the Orange Cap race this season.

All of these factors have led to 200+ scores and chases of 200 a new normal. Shane Bond, Former Kiwi pacer and Rajasthan Royal' bowling coach told NDTV in an Exclusive interview, "I just think bowling hasn't caught up yet. Maybe bowlers need to change angles more - go over and around the wicket, vary their run-ups, and look for different methods. Preparation off the field and planning probably need to improve as well.

My message to bowlers is simple: you've got to get better. Batting has gone to another level. Yet you still see players like Archer, Bumrah and Hazlewood performing exceptionally well. So the challenge for every bowler now is: what are you going to do differently? You may have done things a certain way for a long time, but now you might need to adjust your game, look at it from a different perspective, and find new ways to succeed."

It's time for professionals like him, who are plying their trade as bowling coaches, to 'think differently'.

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