Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have given their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 play-off qualification hopes a significant boost, thanks to a splendid bowling performance against the Delhi Capitals and, of course, Finn Allen's explosive century on Friday. KKR's emphatic eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) has not only bolstered their points tally but also significantly improved their momentum as the tournament enters its business end. Following the win against DC, KKR have secured their fourth victory of the season.

After a rocky start, they have now gone on an unbeaten run in their last four games. With four more matches to go before the league stage of the IPL 2026 season concludes, KKR, who are placed 7th in the points table at present, have every a reason to be hopeful.

How KKR Can Qualify for the IPL 2026 Play-offs

The most straightforward route for Ajinkya Rahane's side is to maintain their current winning streak. In the 10-team IPL format, 16 points is generally considered enough for a team to qualify for the play-offs. However, because of a washout earlier in the season against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), KKR have an additional point, which could take their total to 17.

For that to happen, the Knight Riders must win all four of their remaining fixtures. Reaching 17 points would almost certainly guarantee a top-four spot without the need for complex Net Run Rate (NRR) calculations.

KKR are scheduled to face some tough opponents over their next four games. They take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Delhi Capitals (DC).

If KKR lose even a single one of these games, the situation becomes tricky. One loss would mean the maximum points they can accumulate is 15. This tally could put them in a tie with multiple teams. Their NRR has been historically poor, but the massive win against DC (chasing 143 in just 14.2 overs) has started to repair that damage. At present, their NRR stands at -0.169.

If KKR are to qualify with 15 points, they would need results from other matches, specifically those involving RCB, GT, and SRH, to go their way to ensure no more than three teams finish above them.

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