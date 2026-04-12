Delhi Capitals batter Nitish Rana risked it all as he confronted a match official after teammate Tristan Stubbs was denied the opportunity to change his gloves in the final phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match. Rana has now been penalised for the act, with the IPL Governing Council deducting 25 percent of his match fee, while also being issued one demerit point. The incident occurred in the 19th over of Delhi's run chase. Tensions boiled over when the fourth umpire denied Stubbs' request to change his gloves, citing pace-of-play regulations.

Rana, who was on the bench at the time, was visibly agitated by the decision. He engaged in a prolonged and animated argument with the official on the boundary line. According to an official IPL statement, Rana was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to the "use of an audible obscenity during a match."

The frustration within the Delhi camp reached the boiling point when Stubbs was dismissed on the very next delivery after the glove request was turned down. Stubbs himself reacted furiously, throwing his helmet and bat as he returned to the pavilion.

The offence was classified as a Level 1 breach. In such cases, the decision of the Match Referee is final and binding.

"Rana admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the league confirmed in an official release.

The disciplinary incident overshadowed a clinical performance by CSK, who secured their first win of the IPL 2026 season. Sanju Samson was the star of the show, smashing an unbeaten 115 off 56 balls to propel Chennai to a formidable 212/2.

Despite a gutsy 60 from Stubbs, Delhi Capitals struggled against the pace of Jamie Overton, who finished with figures of 4/18. DC eventually finished on 189, falling short by 23 runs. This loss marks Delhi's second consecutive defeat, leaving them with two wins from four matches.

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