For the second day in a row, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 witnessed a thrilling encounter that finished on the last ball of the match. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) needed 7 runs to win from 2 balls, with Mukul Choudhary on the strike. The batter hit a six on the penultimate ball before taking a single on the last ball of the match to complete the run-chase of 182. In hindsight, however, the KKR camp continues to rue the "umpiring blunder" involving the dismissal of their superstar batter Finn Allen.

KKR's overseas star Rovman Powell didn't mince his words at the post-match press conference when asked about the controversy around Allen's boundary rope catch. Powell called the decision an umpiring "blunder", wondering why the officials didn't look at multiple angles to confirm if Digvesh Rathi's foot had touched the boundary rope cushion while taking the catch.

"Definitely (more angles should have been looked at). We talked about that when he came off. We thought we had seen in the IPL that the umpires have gone upstairs for lesser things, and that are not as close as that. Maybe it was a blunder on their part, but we're not going to look into that and say that is what cost us two points tonight," Rovman told the media in the post-match press conference.

Controversy in #KKRvsLSG



"That catch was taken but the fielder touched the rope, still given out!"



Finn Allen & KKR fans furious claiming they were robbed in the last-ball thriller at Eden Gardens. #KKRvLSG #LSGvsKKR pic.twitter.com/mC8Rl0pLyh — X News INDIA (@XBreakingNewsIN) April 9, 2026

Had Allen managed to hit a six instead of getting caught on that delivery, the Knight Riders would've added 6 runs to their total. In such a situation, the match could've ended in the hosts' favour.

KKR looked to have put themselves in the pole position to win the match when LSG needed 30 runs in the final 2 overs to win the game. This is when Mukul Choudhary stepped up and delivered an unreal match-winning performance.

"It's very disappointing. You want to make Kolkata, you want to make Eden Gardens as your fortress. It's your home, it's your home where you have your fans behind you. So it always feels good to win at home. But, unfortunately, tonight we weren't able to," said Powell.

"A lot of credit has to be given to the boys. I think after scoring 181, we believed that we could have won the game. But credit to the youngster, he batted really well," he added.

The defeat means that the Knight Riders are yet to open their win account in the IPL 2026 season. So far, they have lost three games, while one was washed out due to rain.

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