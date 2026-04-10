Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) legendary all-rounder Andre Russell has admitted that his first match-day experience as the side's power coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 felt a little different, as he didn't know what to do at that time while being in the dugout. "My first game on match day, I didn't know what to do with myself. I was just there ensuring that, okay, I'm a coach now... it was just something different. I've had those moments where I see the game getting into a situation where I would be the man for the job, and I just have to catch myself," Russell said in a candid video conversation with KKR assistant coach Shane Watson.

Discussing the specifics of his coaching role, Russell explained that he focuses on positional awareness rather than technical overhauls.

"No team has ever had a power coach. My job is to show how important boundaries are in T20s, especially sixes. My role is basically to get players into the right position for whatever delivery a bowler is going to try to outfox them with.

"The job is not to change a player or coach him on how to swing his bat or make contact, but actually to be clear and add more power-hitting skills to his game. So it's going fantastic so far," he said.

Despite the shift in responsibility, Russell emphasised his deep emotional connection with the franchise he has represented for well over a decade.

"KKR is like my home. That was one of the most emotional moments of my cricket career, to be honest. You win World Cups, you win IPL trophies and stuff, but that was special... a home away from home for me," he said.

Watson, who shared several competitive moments with Russell during their playing careers, lauded the former all-rounder's impact on the sport.

"There aren't too many who have come through pushing the limits of being a fast-bowling all-rounder, and I've always had that much respect because I know how hard it is. We've had some great battles over time... but utmost respect for Dre," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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