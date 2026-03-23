Mumbai Indians star pacer Jasprit Bumrah checked into the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) with less than a week to go for the IPL 2026, according to Times Of India. Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday in their tournament opener. The report did not make it clear whether it was for an injury-related issue or a routine check. However, it came as a bit of concern for the fans that he did not join the MI camp and instead, went to the facility in Karnataka. Earlier, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene revealed that members of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team were allowed to take an extended break before joining the team ahead of the competition.

Earlier, former India batter Aakash Chopra said Bumrah is guaranteed to deliver in every match for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2026, but warned that the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions face a complex puzzle to solve to fit their array of overseas talent into their playing eleven.

Bumrah picked 18 wickets in 12 games at an average of 17.56 and an economy rate of 6.68 in IPL 2025. MI will kick-start their campaign at home against three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The side had reached Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025 before losing to eventual runners-up Punjab Kings.

"If your name is Jasprit Bumrah, the pressure comes automatically. He is that kind of bowler. He creates an impact in every game, guarantees you a wicket, and restricts the opposition. That responsibility brings a lot of pressure because his four overs are the most precious thing for MI. Bowl one over in the powerplay, keep one for the middle phase, and two at the death.

“That is Bumrah -- that pressure is not going anywhere. Whether Boult bowls well or Deepak Chahar is fully fit, Bumrah's pressure stays with him. But if Boult is fit, MI will want to continue with him. Fit, available, in form. They will want the new ball to move around a little with Boult and Deepak Chahar.

“Shardul Thakur is a capable replacement for Chahar, but it does not necessarily mean that he plays ahead of him. A fit Deepak Chahar, a fit Trent Boult, Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya will be MI's four starting pacers. Corbin Bosch is waiting in the wings. He is a very good all-rounder. But again, you cannot play all overseas players," said Chopra on JioStar.

(With IANS inputs)