Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh criticised Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane for not using Sunil Narine against a rampaging Rohit Sharma during their IPL match against Mumbai Indians, despite the Trinidadian's strong record against the MI star. Chasing 221, Rohit smashed 78 off 38 balls while adding 148 in 72 balls with opening partner Ryan Rickelton (81 off 43 balls), as the KKR bowlers were taken to the cleaners on a flat Wankhede surface on Sunday.

"The best match-up was to bowl Sunil Narine in the powerplay - at least one or two overs - to target Rohit Sharma early. That was their best chance to pick up wickets and put Mumbai under pressure. Instead, Narine didn't even complete his full quota, which shows the captaincy wasn't up to the mark," Harbhajan told JioStar.

"Credit to Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton. They batted with ease and never let the bowlers settle, but KKR could have handled that phase much better," Harbhajan added.

Harbhajan's former India teammate and noted analyst Irfan Pathan was full of praise for Shardul Thakur for his lion-hearted effort as he scalped 3 for 39 on a featherbed.

"He's not a bowler who gets intimidated, even when batters are attacking. He keeps coming at you. What stands out is how he uses his variations," Pathan said.

Pathan believes that Shardul is always trying to make things happen.

"Every time he starts his run-up, he's already changing his grip, whether it's for a slower ball, cross-seam, or even a scrambled-seam delivery. He's always trying to make something happen.

"He invites batters to go for big shots and thrives on that. He doesn't have express pace or big swing, but he's constantly experimenting with different lengths and speeds, and that's why he keeps picking up wickets," Pathan concluded