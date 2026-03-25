Indian cricket enthusiasts worldwide are waiting for the next season of the IPL to begin. Slated to begin from 28 March 2026, the fans, the adulation are abuzz and with it comes a web of illegal fantasy, betting, gambling and scams. One cannot but accept that IPL is the biggest sporting event individuals look forward to not just in India but around the world. There are huge investments made and an even bigger underground network, which is being operated in plain sight.

As per recent rules and regulations, all online money gaming is banned in India under the newly-passed 'Promotion and Regulation of online gaming Act, 2025'. However, despite the rules and regulation, offshore money gaming apps are getting promoted and are illegally run online.

The history for this is important, with IPL around the corner, fantasy & betting has been and still continues to be massive, but mostly illegal, and is also a rapidly growing industry in India. For just 2026 alone, the turnover is projected to exceed US$15 billion (approx. Rs 1.25 lakh crore). Driven by live in-play wagering, it peaks during the season, frequently involving illegal, offshore platforms that pose significant financial fraud risks, addiction, and money laundering. There have been incidents in the media where bookies, players & promoters have been caught and booked. Law enforcement has uncovered sophisticated networks using the bank accounts of unsuspecting individuals (mule accounts) to layer transactions.

A Structured Approach

After PROGA, all players have stopped online money gaming and moved to other unique models like free to play games and online social games. However, this void is now being filled by illegal and offshore fantasy and betting apps, luring unsuspecting users through a network of telegram channels run by promoters and influencers. The commencement of the IPL season presents plenty of opportunity for illegal operators to tap into new users through unsecured, often deceptive, channels. The most common one being used currently is Telegram.

The Rise of APK-based betting ecosystems, one of the most concerning trends is the growing use of APK-based applications software files that users are persuaded to download outside official app stores. It is not just the apps but also the use of new-age influencers to persuade individuals to indulge in the betting system. This information is widely circulated through Telegram groups, WhatsApp communities, and private networks.

The Technique

It is often seen that promoters position these platforms as 'profitably viable' alternatives to regulated fantasy sports, luring users with promises of unrealistic returns. The offers are made so lucrative for match predictions coupled with attractive referral bonuses designed to encourage rapid onboarding and repeated deposits.

Many users are lured and these predators operate without any respite or even oversight, very confidently operating in the grey space (mainly through the Middle East) exposing users to financial fraud and data theft. Some of the names include Fantasy Cricket Guru,

kumar508tfce, Teams4win, IKMxCRICKET, Predicition Raja, Cric11Forecast, STATSGURUJI. These individuals run multiple Telegram channels and online communities as mentioned before where they actively push users toward these illegal platforms.

Their incentives are a mix of upfront fixed payments, fees per user, and commission as a percentage of any deposits by the users. This has led to a surge in misleading promotions, where the risks are rarely disclosed, and the content is designed to appear credible and aspirational. Promoters make big money via such illegal apps. A Noida based promoter reportedly earned over 10Cr rupees, most of it in the form of unaccounted cash, in the last IPL season alone.

It would be worth noting that earlier this year, the government blocked 242 illegal betting websites, bringing the total number of blocked platforms to nearly 8,000. This means that the government is keeping a track and will come down heavily on these channels and operators. It is all a matter of time.

The Maze Operation

Many of these platforms are operated in the form of offshore entities as well as through some Hawala networks. This makes cracking down by the law enforcement extremely difficult but not unachievable. This dark network results in the financial transactions often being routed through mule bank accounts or even fake UPI IDs.

This not only puts individual users at risk but also raises broader concerns around money laundering and unregulated capital flows.

These illegal operators function without any meaningful safeguards. There is no customer support, formal grievance cells or even redressal mechanisms. A lot of these illegal apps are also known to deploy automated bots, ensuring that real players never win. Many of them offer little to no transparency regarding the winning amount or for withdrawals. In the absence of user protection measures, once a user deposits money, there is virtually no guarantee of fair play or even access to their own funds.

The Mechanisms In Use

The growth and accessibility of smartphones, combined with aggressive digital outreach has made these platforms particularly appealing to younger audiences and first-time users. The line between entertainment and exploitation is becoming increasingly blurred.

What makes this issue more alarming is the normalization of such platforms through social media where repeated exposure builds trust, even in the absence of legitimacy.

The Need for Stronger Awareness And Enforcement

If there is something that the ED is watching are these underground operators. With the IPL season round the corner and growing in scale, it is essential and appropriate to address the growing dark network of illegal betting through a multi-pronged approach:

- Strict monitoring of digital promotions and influencers

- Stronger ED enforcement against offshore betting operators

- Increased user awareness around the risks of APK downloads

- Collaboration between financial institutions and regulators to track suspicious transactions

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)