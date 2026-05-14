Former Indian cricket team batter S. Badrinath completely dismissed fatigue as the main reason behind Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh's dwindling form in IPL 2026. It has not been a great campaign for the pacer so far, as he has taken 13 wickets in 11 matches. He played a big role in India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, where he featured in nine out of 10 matches. However, in a conversation with Star Sports, Badrinath said that Arshdeep should not play if he is fatigued. The ex-India star added that when a player turns up for his team, he should give 100 per cent and has no excuses.

"His form is very important for PBKS' chances. I don't believe in the whole fatigue concept. If you are fatigued, then don't play. As a professional, when you turn up on the field, you have to give 100%. That's the nature of the highest level of sport. Take rest if you are fatigued. This is for anybody in the game of cricket, not just Arshdeep," Badrinath said.

"Arshdeep has been hot and cold this season. He is more of a rhythm bowler with the ability to move the ball both ways. When the ball moves, Arshdeep is a different bowler. But this is a golden opportunity for Arshdeep and PBKS against a down-trending MI side. Plus, Arshdeep has bowled well against them," he added.

Punjab Kings will need to plug gaping holes in the bowling and fielding department as they look to stop their free-fall in the business end of the Indian Premier League against an already eliminated Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

After bossing the first half of the tournament, Punjab Kings have lost four games in a row and now find themselves in a precarious position in the race for play-offs.

They need to win at least two of their remaining games to secure a place in the top four.

It was not so long ago that they were the only unbeaten team in the tournament but such is the nature of the format and the IPL that fortunes can swing either way rather quickly.

As captain Shreyas Iyer pointed out after the loss to Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings only have themselves to blame for being in a difficult spot.

The in-form batting unit masked the frailties in the bowling department in the first half of the tournament but more recently, even posting an above par score, by Iyer's own admission, has not been enough against Delhi Capitals.

Iyer and Co. had the game in the bag on a seaming surface but the pacers could not get their lengths right in the last five overs. The pace attack led by Arshdeep Singh has the worst economy rate among the 10 teams.

(With PTI inputs)

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