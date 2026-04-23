Mumbai Indians are in a dire situation in IPL 2026. The Hardik Pandya-led side succumbed to a big loss against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday as they failed to chase down a 208-run target. This was the five-time champions' fifth defeat in seven matches, leaving them in a position where any further loss would all but end their playoff chances. As things stand, MI have four points from seven games. They need at least six more wins from their remaining seven matches to have a realistic shot at qualifying for the playoffs.

What's the playoffs equation for MI?

Since the IPL became a 10-team tournament in 2022, 16 points have generally been regarded as the magic number for playoff qualification. In 2022 (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), 2023 (Mumbai Indians) and 2025 (Mumbai Indians), teams qualified for the playoffs in fourth place with 16 points. So that is the minimum that teams generally require to advance. Only in 2024 did four teams finish on 14 points - Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants - with RCB progressing due to a superior net run rate as the fourth-best team.

Can MI qualify for the IPL playoffs?

Even to reach 14 points, MI need to win five of their remaining seven matches. It is not impossible, but it certainly won't be easy.

India's recent T20 World Cup-winning hero Sanju Samson was back at his best with an unbeaten 101 before spinners tightened the noose as Chennai Super Kings crushed Mumbai Indians by 103 runs in an IPL clash between two five-time champions on Thursday.

Samson smashed his fifth IPL century, second for CSK in four innings, to power Chennai Super Kings to 207/6 after Mumbai Indians opted to bowl.

In reply, MI collapsed to 104 all out in 19 overs to succumb to their biggest defeat in the IPL.

For CSK, Windies left-arm spinner Akeal Hossain grabbed 4/17 in his third match this season, while Afghanistan left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmed showed perfect chemistry returning with 2/23 as CSK returned to winning ways after losing their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With PTI inputs

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