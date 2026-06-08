Rajat Patidar has etched his name in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) folklore, becoming not only the first captain to deliver an IPL title, but also winning back-to-back titles with the IPL 2026 triumph. It has been a sensational journey for Patidar, who first joined RCB in 2021, then went unsold the next year, and only came back to RCB as a replacement player in 2022. However, Patidar revealed that he originally did not want to re-join RCB, as he was unsure about how many chances he would get and also had his wedding scheduled during that period.

"It's true, I never wanted to join RCB team. I was a little hesitant that they were calling me as a replacement, so definitely they will not give me a chance to play, and that was also the feedback I received when I joined the camp," Patidar revealed, in an interview with Rotoris on YouTube.

"They told me very clearly that, 'We have brought you in as a replacement, so relax, chill. If someone gets injured, only then will you get a chance'," Patidar shared.

HONESTLY, I DIDN'T WANT TO JOIN RCB - SHOCKING STATEMENT BY RAJAT PATIDAR



: I didn't really want to rejoin RCB because I was told I was coming in as a replacement and would only get a chance if someone got injured. My wedding date was already fixed, and I don't see... pic.twitter.com/Bc3ys3Txzc — Sam (@cricsam02) June 7, 2026

"Honestly, I didn't really want to come here. The date for my marriage was fixed as well. I spoke to a lot of people in that situation. I was crystal clear that I did not want to come, because I didn't see myself coming in and just being on the bench the entire time," he further said.

After being bought by RCB for Rs 20 lakh in the IPL 2021 mini-auction, Patidar did not fare well that season, managing just 71 runs in four matches at a strike-rate of 114.

Patidar went unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction, but RCB roped him in mid-season as a replacement for Luvnith Sisodia. This time, Patidar made full use of his opportunity, and firmly caught everyone's eye with a sensational 112* against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator of that season.

The rest, as they say, is history. Promoted to captaincy after the IPL 2025 mega auction, Patidar became the first captain to deliver a title for the franchise, and now spearheads a side that has won two titles in succession.

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