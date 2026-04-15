The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) puzzle has several missing pieces. Be it their opening batting, middle-order stability, finishing, pace bowling, or even spin, the franchise isn't excelling in any of these factors. While the likes of Cameron Green and Ajinkya Rahane have been in the thick of the criticism, finisher Rinku Singh's barren run of form has also been a big problem. Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth, a World Cup winner in 1983, has even started to doubt Rinku's ability, saying he isn't even good enough for the No. 5 role that the Knight Riders have given him.

Srikkanth is of the opinion that Rinku is a batter who is only good at rotating strikes and not hitting boundaries, which is a key requirement in his role as a finisher. The former India cricketer wants Rinku to be given the No. 7 role in the team.

"Rinku Singh is not an explosive player. He hit five sixes in five balls ages ago, and we keep talking about that. He is adept at rotating the strike, but he can struggle when the required run rate exceeds 10 or 12. He can't do it," Srikkanth stated in a video on his YouTube channel.

"He is more suited for the No. 7 position as a finisher. He can perform when 50 runs are needed off 5 overs. Rinku shouldn't be tasked with batting at No. 5 to build an innings. It won't work," he added, noting that Rinku has been playing the finisher's role for the senior national team as well.

Srikkanth expressed disappointment with the entire KKR batting unit, suggesting none of the players, barring Angkrish Raghuvanshi, have shown 'intent' this season.

"The key issue with their batting is that none of their batters, except Angkrish Raghuvanshi, have shown intent," Srikkanth commented.

"This is when Finn Allen should make an impact. However, he is struggling more than anyone. He is swinging wildly, more than I did in my days. This approach won't work. He has been dismissed playing the same shot in the last five matches. I think that is it for him. Tim Seifert will replace him," he added.

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