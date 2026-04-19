Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta heaped praise on star batter Prabhsimran Singh while commenting on a social media post on Saturday. A user shared the inspiring journey of the PBKS opener, and co-owner Preity could not stop herself from reacting to it. She lauded Prabhsimran's behaviour while also revealing that his mother cooks and brings food to the hotel for the entire team every Indian Premier League season. The player has been a part of the PBKS squad since IPL 2019. He was initially bought for Rs 4.80 crore. The wicketkeeper-batter currently earns Rs 4 crore per season from the franchise.

"He is also soft spoken, well behaved and extremely sweet. His mom makes food and brings it to the hotel ( Best Kadi Chawal & Bhartha among other things ) for the entire team every IPL. I never heard him complain or come late when he sat on the bench. Watching him shine fills me up with so much joy cuz nothing is more rewarding than to see a good guy win. Sorry I couldn't help commenting on ur write up as it popped up in my timeline (sic)," wrote Preity Zinta, reacting to the post on Prabhsimran.

He is also soft spoken, well behaved and extremely sweet. His mom makes food and brings it to the hotel ( Best Kadi Chawal & Bhartha among other things ) for the entire team every IPL I never heard him complain or come late when he sat on the bench. Watching him shine fills me... — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 17, 2026

Table-toppers Punjab Kings will bank on their strong batting to continue their winning run against a struggling Lucknow Super Giants, who are sweating over skipper Rishabh Pant's injury, in their IPL 2026 match in Mullanpur on Sunday.

PBKS, the only unbeaten side so far, have looked ominous this season with four wins from five matches, with one game against Kolkata Knight Riders washed out. The Shreyas Iyer-led side boasts a healthy net run rate of +1.067, thanks to their strong batting displays that have powered clinical chases.

The Kings have won nine of their last 11 matches while chasing since the 2025 season, underlining their dominance, and it was also seen in their recent win over Mumbai Indians. It will take something special from LSG to halt the home team's momentum.

Lucknow, currently seventh in the points table, are reeling from back-to-back losses, and Pant's elbow injury in the previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru has further dented their campaign.

(With PTI Inputs)

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