Gujarat Titans batter Shahrukh Khan has praised Shubman Gill's evolution as a leader, describing the India Test and ODI captain as a highly tactical cricketer whose mind is always working on the game. Shahrukh has been in the Gujarat Titans dressing room with Gill and has witnessed the young batter develop from an emerging IPL leader into India's captain. He noted that Gill's leadership qualities are not always obvious externally but become more clear to teammates who train with him daily.

“Obviously, as a captain, he has grown immensely from captaining Gujarat Titans to captaining the country's Test side. I don't have to explain how good a captain he is. Because we saw the series in England, the way he captained, how aggressive he was whenever the team needed him to be. And looking at his journey as a captain, it's been wonderful to share the dressing room alongside him, where he understands players very well,” Shahrukh said in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Gill's rise is noteworthy considering the responsibility he has assumed at a young age. Shahrukh considers his tactical awareness to be one of the key strengths of his captaincy.

“He is somebody who is very tactical. Doesn't look like much when you see from the outside. But as teammates, when you see him every day at practise and in the game, his mind is constantly running on what to do,” he said.

“He has got so many options in his head which he more often than not chooses the right thing. And to be playing under him is a pleasure.”

Shahrukh's remarks follow a challenging IPL 2026 season for him. Though retained by Gujarat Titans for Rs 4 crore, he failed to make a significant impact and was dropped from the playing XI halfway through the season.

For Shahrukh, the difference between his IPL challenges and his success in TNPL, where he steered his team to victory with crucial performances, highlights the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.

“IPL is always the best league in the world. And to be a part of it and to be playing for the last 6-7 years, I feel very fortunate and lucky. Because the level in which the players are in terms of mindset is the ultimate level for any youngster to play. And from there, obviously, you want to play for the country. But yeah, I've had tremendous years and some bad years as well," he said.

“And as a player, the more you get into sport and you understand the sport, it's about the highs and the lows. You just can't be high all the time or low all the time. There has to be a balance in both and I'm fortunate enough to be a part of it,” he added.

Although Shahrukh has primarily concentrated on domestic cricket, his ongoing connection with Gill and Gujarat Titans remains a significant aspect of his IPL experience. As the upcoming IPL season approaches, the Tamil Nadu player aims to build on his TNPL recovery to deliver a more successful performance at India's top T20 level.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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