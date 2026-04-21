Krishnamachari Srikkanth has been quite outspoken in his analysis in the IPL 2026 season. The 1983 World Cup winner has shown no intention of holding back while criticising players. Recently, Srikkanth was critical of the way Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has been playing. The talented spin all-rounder's scores so far read: 14*, 8, 20, 3, 4 and 12. Srikkanth went on to say that Parag is competing with Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane for the tag of the worst batter.

Rahane's scores in the IPL 2026 so far are: 67, 8, 8*, 41, 28, 0 and 0.

"Parag, as usual, is fit only for his stylish walks after doing nothing with bat and ball," Srikkanth was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda on his YouTube channel.

"Who is worse, him or Ajinkya Rahane?" Srikkanth's son Anirudha asked him.

"They are fighting for the worst batter's tag. Parag did well one season and that is it," Srikkanth said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) might be among the most consistent franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, but skipper Riyan Parag hasn't hit the right chord with Kris Srikkanth, a World Cup winner with the 1983 team for India. Recently, Srikkanth lambasted Parag, saying he is there "just for style", and criticised him for not giving Ravindra Jadeja a single over to bowl agianst Srunrisers Hyderabad.

"He's only there for style. As usual, he did nothing with the bat and spoke at the post-match presentation. He's just there for style and does nothing else. He doesn't bowl Jadeja an over and then offers an explanation that a left-hander was playing. Is there some rule that a left-arm spinner can't bowl to a left-hander? It's absurd," Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Srikkanth praised Mumbai Indians' 99-run win over Gujarat Titans on Monday.

"MI have the ability to do well in big matches, which can suddenly vault them into the playoffs. After this match, there is no way anyone can write MI off. KKR and LSG, of course, are already knocked out. They'll only fight for ninth versus tenth," he said.

Talking about Tuesday's IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, Srikkanth said: "SRH will be favourites. DC have a No. 3 problem. They are playing Karun Nair there. He's a Test match player playing T20."

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