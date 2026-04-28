Already seen as one of the most consistent batters in one-day cricket for India, Shreyas Iyer has reached another level of consistency in T20Is. The middle-order batter has truly transformed his game and his career in the shortest format. Iyer has not just become a dependable batter for the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but also a finisher and a captain who has led his team to multiple victories this season. However, behind this transformation are taunts that irked Iyer, leading him to decide to "prove people wrong".

Iyer, once targeted for his perceived weakness against bouncers, even hit a stunning six against Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, arguably the finest pacer in the world, silencing those who questioned his deficiencies. Speaking on JioStar's 'Believe', the Punjab Kings captain explained how he drove himself to prove naysayers wrong.

"I have people around me who say that in this situation, you can't do it. It's impossible. I don't like hearing that. As a cricketer playing at the highest level, I just can't accept it. Then in my mind, I decide that I have to prove them wrong. The challenge becomes: 'I was in this situation, how can I come back stronger?' I push myself harder and try to return as soon as possible to prove them wrong. That thought keeps driving me, especially after injuries.

"When I had my back injury, some people said I would never be the same again. I asked myself, why can't I be? The way you shape your mindset after an injury is important. You choose what to focus on and what to ignore," Iyer explained, as he shared the mindset behind his approach to the game.

The 'short ball weakness' taunt kept ringing in Iyer's ears for a long time. In his own words, the batter admitted that the taunts "triggered" him, and he decided to put in the hard work to overcome this deficiency.

"People said I would never fix my short-ball problem. That triggered me. I wanted to prove them wrong by performing well, so I worked hard on it. Earlier, I would just take a single or try to keep the ball down, but now my mindset has changed. If I see a short ball in my zone, I am going to hit it for a six. I work with Pravin Amre; I have been with him since I was young. I also talk to coaches like Abhishek Nayar. We share ideas.

"During my batting practice, I now try to play around 50 overs and face over 300 balls. That helps me understand what works for me. I don't follow a fixed pattern. I give myself more time in the middle and face real bowlers, not just sidearm throws. The more I face bowlers, the clearer my movement becomes. I focus on creating a rhythm. Just before the bowler delivers, I try to get into my position quickly. That creates a flow. You must have seen AB de Villiers do that. Even Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have that rhythm before playing their shots. I try to do the same," Iyer said, revealing the secret behind his incredible consistency.

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