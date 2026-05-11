Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene provided an important update on skipper Hardik Pandya's injury following MI's IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday in Raipur. Mumbai were without their regular captain for the second consecutive game, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the side in Hardik's absence. MI went on to lose the match by two wickets, a defeat that also confirmed their elimination from the playoff race, making them the second team after Lucknow Super Giants to be knocked out of the tournament.

Speaking after the match, Jayawardene revealed that Hardik has been dealing with a back issue and has been undergoing treatment under the supervision of the medical team.

As a result, he was unable to participate in practice sessions. The head coach added that the team management did not want to take any risks with the all-rounder's fitness, which is why he was rested for the clash against RCB.

"Yeah. Hardik had a back issue which we were trying to rectify, but it hasn't settled in yet. So the medical guys were working on him. He couldn't train the last few days, so we didn't want to take a risk without knowing exactly. So we'll see. It's on a day-to-day basis. See how he feels. And then we'll make a decision on that," said Jayawardene.

MI did well to post a challenging total of 166/7 on a tricky wicket, but RCB were able to chase down the target on the final ball of the match. As the result confirmed Mumbai's exit from the tournament, Jaywardene had to face some tough questions, including the 'politics' of benching some of the struggling senior stars.

"The season is disappointing. We've had our opportunities, but we were not good enough. We were not consistent enough with the ball or the bat, and that showed in the margins. We were probably two or three wins away from being in the same group of contenders to get into the playoffs, but we didn't get those wins, and today was another classic example where we fell short," the Sri Lankan legend said.

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