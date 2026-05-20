Sunrisers Hyderabad player Ishan Kishan's celebration after leading his side to a win against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2026 game on Monday has become a topic of discussion. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 70 off 47 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes, helping SRH chase down a 181-run target in 19 overs and enter the playoffs. Right after the victory, Kishan came up with a whistle gesture celebration, presumably mocking the CSK fans, and even playfully taunted the Chennai crowd by pointing towards it as he celebrated the win with his teammates.

Good team win that's it well played Ishan Kishan pic.twitter.com/sfEtoeorOk — jaguar (@rrd4859) May 18, 2026

Later, Kishan put up a post on Instagram with pictures from the match. He captioned it "Only thing louder than the whistles was the bat. Into the playoffs."

After game, the swashbuckling batter said, "I would just say one thing. Sometimes I feel it's also about motivation, and for me, my motivation was today, my cousin is just standing there. He lost his sister. It was a tough time in our family and they are watching the match for the first time here. So I just wanted to finish the game for them."

"I'm glad they were here to witness this innings, and I was able to finish this game. I was just feeling blessed from upstairs. I had that sense of power, like, yes, I can do it if I'm there for the team. We will qualify, especially. He'll be happy about it."

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bat first, expecting that the pitch would slow down later on. Chennai posted 180 for 7, and that looked good enough. However, Kishan's sensational knock comfortably took SRH through.

"When I was keeping, I felt the wicket was not easy -- especially when the spinners were bowling, and the slower balls working really well. I had to just play till the last over. It was just about being there and believing in yourself. You cannot doubt yourself at any time. Being in the middle, it's difficult for the bowlers to get it right every time," said Kishan.

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