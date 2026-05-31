While Hardik Pandya seems to be on his way out of Mumbai Indians (MI), the franchise could also be preparing a bigger change after IPL 2026. According to reports, MI are looking to phase out a "senior batter" from the side and give him a different role ahead of the next IPL season. After finishing 10th in 2024 and ninth in 2026, MI look set to hit the refresh button, and have lined up three players as potential captaincy options for the future. According to a report by Times of India, a senior Mumbai Indians player has pinpointed Tilak Varma as the primary captaincy candidate for the franchise IPL 2027 onwards.

"During a mid-season review, a senior player suggested that India's young batter Tilak Varma, who has been with MI for a few years now, is the ideal person to be appointed captain next year," a source said, according to the TOI report.

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav led MI in three matches in IPL 2026, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah also captained the side in one match, in Hardik Pandya's absence. The two senior stars are also reportedly going to be considered by MI for future captaincy.

Without naming the player, the source also stated that one senior batter is likely to be phased out by the franchise after IPL 2026.

"The management is also likely to phase out a senior batter and give him a 'different' role. Basically, MI need a reset, and that refresh button needs to be pressed as soon as possible," the source told TOI .

Mumbai Indians brought Hardik Pandya back to the franchise in 2023 and made him captain, replacing five-time IPL-winning skipper Rohit Sharma. That move has not worked out, with MI finishing with the wooden spoon in 2024, and nearly doing the same again in 2026.

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