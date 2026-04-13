Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was fined after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) innings took a little over two hours to finish during their IPL 2026 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. "Hardik Pandya, Captain, MI, has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate. As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, he has been fined Rs 12 lakh," the IPL said.

In fact, the contest saw players from both teams taking several pauses amid hot and humid conditions. While the first innings ended in two hours and one minute, the second innings finished in two hours and four minutes.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Tim David was fined 25 per cent of his match fee and docked one demerit point for "disobeying an umpire's instruction" during their IPL game against Mumbai Indians. David was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials, while Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya was also fined for maintaining a slow over-rate.

The IPL said in a statement that David was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the IPL's Code of Conduct.

David is said to have failed to hand over the ball to the umpires on two occasions during RCB's innings, in which the burly Australian scored a quick 34 not out off 16 balls, with three sixes and two fours.

"The first incident occurred when the umpires changed the ball during the 18th over (17.2) of RCB's batting innings. He wanted to have a look at the ball and did not hand it over despite being repeatedly asked to do so," the IPL said.

"The second incident occurred during the 20th over (19.2), when he again did not hand over the ball to the umpires, amounting to a repeated failure to comply with the instructions or directives of the umpires," the IPL added, noting that David admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction.

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans