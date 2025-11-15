Gujarat Titans have officially announced their squad for IPL 2026, entering the new season with a refreshed setup as they look to regain the consistency that defined their early years in the league. With the retention window complete, GT have kept their key pillars intact skipper Shubman Gill, dependable top-order batter Sai Sudharsan, and pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj, forming a strong foundation for the campaign ahead. The franchise has also added depth across departments to strengthen stability and flexibility. Here's a look at the newly announced Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2026.

Players Retained: Shubman Gill (captain), Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips.

Players Released: Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Dasun Shanaka and Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford (traded to Mumbai Indians)

Auction Budget: Rs 12.9 crore