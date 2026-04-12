The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for allocating three Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 matches, which were successfully organised at the Barsapara Stadium, terming it a big boost for cricket in the state. ACA president Taranga Gogoi and secretary Sanatan Das thanked the BCCI for providing the opportunity to host the matches, which were held as part of the Rajasthan Royals' home fixtures.

“On behalf of the Assam Cricket Association, we extend our sincere gratitude to the BCCI for bringing three IPL matches to Guwahati. This opportunity has greatly contributed to promoting cricket in the region,” ACA said in a statement on X.

"The association also extended its sincere thanks to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, noting that despite his engagement in election-related responsibilities, he extended full support and cooperation towards the successful conduct of the matches," it added.

The association further expressed its appreciation for BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, crediting his consistent encouragement and backing for the growth of cricket in Assam.

“ACA further extends its sincere gratitude to BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia for his consistent encouragement and support towards the development of cricket in the state,” the statement added.

In addition, the ACA lauded the efforts of Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta for ensuring smooth arrangements during the matches, while also recognising the coordinated support of multiple government departments, including Assam Police, Health Services, GMC, GMDA, APDCL, PHE, Fire & Emergency Services, and PWD.

The association reserved special praise for the curators and groundsmen, describing them as the 'true unsung heroes' whose relentless efforts ensured that the playing surface met required standards despite various challenges.

"Special appreciation is extended to our dedicated curators and groundsmen, whose relentless efforts and commitment, despite all challenges, made them the true unsung heroes in preparing the ground to match standards," the statement read.

ACA also thanked cricket fans from across the country and beyond for their enthusiastic support, which added to the atmosphere during the matches.

“We also express our gratitude to the passionate fans from across the country and beyond for their overwhelming support and presence. Together, this collective effort turned the matches into a truly memorable celebration of cricket in Assam,” the statement concluded.

Rajasthan Royals played three matches at Barsapara Stadium and won all the games single-handedly. They will now shift their base to Jaipur, which will host the team's home games at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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