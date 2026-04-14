Sunrisers Hyderabad's squad is set to get even stronger, with regular captain and Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins expected to join the team soon. SRH recently revived their IPL 2026 campaign with a dominant 57-run victory over Rajasthan Royals on Monday, ending a shaky run of form. After losing three of their first four matches, SRH were struggling for consistency. However, their emphatic win over RR while defending a target of 217 brought them back on track, thanks largely to four-wicket hauls from debutant pacers Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Cummins is scheduled to undergo a fitness test in Australia on Wednesday. If he clears the test - and there is optimism within the franchise - the star pacer could soon be available for selection. Cummins is expected to return to Hyderabad on April 17.

"Hopefully, he will clear the test and get the NOC from Cricket Australia," a source familiar with the development told the publication.

The Australian pacer has not featured in a competitive match since the Ashes series at home against England. He also missed the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2026, where Australia suffered a group-stage exit for the first time.

Cummins had arrived in India ahead of the IPL season but did not take part in any matches. The 32-year-old flew back to Australia shortly after SRH's thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 2, to undergo scans for a back issue.

In Cummins' absence, Ishan Kishan is leading the side. Under his captaincy, the team has won two out of five matches in the ongoing season. They are currently placed in fourth position in the points table with four points and a +0.576 net run rate.

SRH defeated the table toppers, Rajasthan Royals (RR), on Monday with the help of a brilliant bowling display by the debutants Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, who took four wickets each as RR got bowled out for just 159 runs in 19 overs while chasing a mammoth target of 217 runs and lost the match by 57 runs.

(With IANS Inputs)

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