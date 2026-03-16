The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has received formal approval from the Karnataka government to host Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The announcement follows a meeting between KSCA officials, the Home Minister and an expert committee that reviewed the safety and infrastructure measures implemented at the stadium. Vinay Mruthyunjaya, Official Spokesperson of the KSCA, confirmed that the government granted permission after reviewing the safety works completed at the venue.

"We are extremely happy to inform you that the government has permitted us to play the IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. All the five matches that RCB had proposed will be played here, and the playoffs and finals are also likely to be held at the stadium," Vinay Mruthyunjaya said.

He added that the government has issued a formal permission letter allowing the matches to be conducted.

"The government has also asked us to ensure that all safety guidelines and standard operating procedures are strictly followed," he said.

According to the KSCA, the approval came after the Expert Committee inspected the stadium and reviewed the works completed under Phase 1. The inspection was conducted on March 13, during which officials carried out a detailed assessment of infrastructure and safety arrangements.

"As committed by the KSCA, all the Phase 1 works have been completed to the satisfaction of the Expert Committee. They conducted a personal inspection across the stadium to verify the work done," Mruthyunjaya explained.

During the inspection, the committee also suggested additional safety measures to be implemented on match days.

KSCA Vice President Sujith Somasundar said the expert committee also recommended creating public awareness about the new safety arrangements at the stadium.

"They were also of the opinion that we should have a strong social media campaign where we will inform the public about all the safety measures. We will educate spectators on how to attend a match of this magnitude, including information on exit points and other arrangements such as ambulance services and additional safety measures that have been incorporated," he said.

Somasundar added that the stadium has now been cleared to host matches at full capacity.

"The full capacity of the stadium is about 33,000 spectators. The authorities have given us permission to host matches at full capacity since all the safety measures have been completed," he said.

The KSCA said the stadium will soon be handed over to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as per the existing stadium agreement. The association will also assist the franchise in ensuring that all safety standards are followed.

"We will hand over the stadium to RCB as per the stadium agreement and assist them in ensuring that all safety standards are maintained," Mruthyunjaya said.

The Phase 1 work included several recommendations from multiple government departments, primarily aimed at improving crowd management and emergency preparedness at the stadium.

Recommendations from the police department included widening stadium gates, increasing the number of exit points, creating holding areas inside the stadium and improving entry and exit movement for spectators.

Officials also suggested reducing the number of spectators entering through Queen's Road and increasing the flow from Cubbon Road, which is wider and better suited for crowd movement.

Apart from the police department, suggestions were also made by the Public Works Department (PWD), the Fire and Emergency Services, and the Medical and Family Welfare Department of the Karnataka government, particularly regarding fire safety and medical emergency preparedness.

"All the measures recommended by the Expert Committee under Phase 1 have been fully implemented," Mruthyunjaya said.

With the formal clearance now in place, Bengaluru is set to host IPL matches once again at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium.