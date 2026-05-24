Punjab Kings received a massive boost to their IPL 2026 Playoffs hopes as they beat Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday. Shreyas Iyer slammed a brillant century to guide his team to victory while LSG were handed their 10th loss of the season. However, an unpleasant incident involving the fans and cheerleaders grabbed headlines during the match. Few fans were allegedly found misbehaving the cheerleaders during the match and the police had to intervene in order to control the situation. According to visuals that emerged from the venue, the police officials quickly intervened and took action against the group of fans. A female police personnel was also seen speaking to the fans.

During the LSG vs Punjab match at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium, some fans were seen misbehaving with the cheerleaders and troubling them. Police then arrived and took action against those fans.



Why do such things always happen in UP? pic.twitter.com/3iOQDnpc8Y — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) May 23, 2026

Coming to the match, Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant admitted that his side endured a challenging IPL 2026 season after a seven-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings in their final group-stage match on Saturday night.

Reflecting on the loss, Pant said the team had to accept the result while focusing on learning and rebuilding for the future.

"It's a tough one, we have to bite the bullet, keep our head high, it's been a lot of learning, a tough season for us for sure," Pant said.

He added that LSG felt their total was competitive but acknowledged the advantage of batting second on a good surface.

"I think we scored enough. It's harder in the second innings because the batting gets easier; that's why everyone wants to field first," he said.

Pant also highlighted several positives from the campaign, naming key performers who contributed during the season.

"As a team, we want to look at the positives. Josh Inglis, Mitch Marsh, and Prince had a terrific season. Mohsin is coming back from injury ... Shami bhai. Definitely a lot of positives," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

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