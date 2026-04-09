The match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday produced a perfect thriller. DC needed eight to win off the final three balls when David Miller clobbered pacer Prasidh Krishna for a 106-metre six over long-off. Needing two off the final two balls, Miller played the ball towards square leg but denied a single despite his fellow batter Kuldeep Yadav being halfway down the track. The South African veteran backed himself to do the job, but Krishna outfoxed him with a slower bouncer. As the batters tried to steal a single on the bye, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler hit the bull's eye to catch Kuldeep short of his crease and seal a one-run victory for GT.

South Africa's bowling great Dale Steyn feels that the loss would cost Delhi Capitals big in the upcoming stages of the tournament.

"You are reading Kuldeep's body language there, where he is saying to Miller: 'Trust me. I have got this.' You can see as he hit it, he has kind of taken off for the run and then decided against it, backing himself. He's just hit a 106-metre six. He's in the zone. He is feeling it. But anything can happen," Steyn said on ESPNcricinfo.

"Miller is too good a player not to take a single. You take what is given to you. It's a draw or tie, and then you back your tailender in terms of Kuldeep to get that single. Or even if he misses it, you are quick enough and smart enough to run and get that bye, which in the case Kuldeep wasn't able to do. Maybe just a slight hesitation believing that Miller is the kind of player that can hit the ball out of the ground. An error that will cost them (Delhi Capitals) massively," he added.

Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, and Washington Sundar scored fifties as GT posted a total of 210 for 4 in 20 overs while batting first. DC, on the other hand, were restricted to 209/8 despite KL Rahul smashing 92 and Miller scoring an unbeaten 41.

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