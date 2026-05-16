Tilak Varma starred with a magnificent 75 off 33 to help Mumbai Indians (MI) steal a thrilling victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2026 clash on Thursday. However, MI's star opener Rohit Sharma did not have a game to remember. While opening partner Ryan Rickelton played a fiery knock at the top, Rohit struggled to middle the ball and ultimately managed only 25 runs off 26 balls. However, when giving the dressing room team talk after the game, Rohit made a lighthearted joke on his own performance.

Rohit referred to his own batting against PBKS as "Test cricket", prompting laughter from members in the MI dressing room.

"Great win. It was a complete team effort. With the bat, it was good to see everyone chip in while I was enjoying my bit of Test cricket," said Rohit, in the video shared by Mumbai Indians on their official X account.

Rick as always



A performance deserving of the recognition it received



#PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/Q78YOBtKNI — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 15, 2026

Chasing a target of 201, Rickelton got MI off to a flying start with a 23-ball 48 at the top of the order. However, at the other end, Rohit failed to fire in the same manner. Ultimately, the 39-year-old was clean bowled by a terrific delivery from PBKS leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rohit singled out Rickelton for praise during the post-match team talk.

"Rick (Rickelton), as always he's been doing... was great to watch, because that start to us was important. It was not an easy pitch but the way you played, I think that start gave us the momentum to take the innings forward," Rohit said.

Rickelton is MI's highest run-scorer of the season so far, despite being dropped for a couple of matches in the middle of the tournament. He has amassed 430 runs in 10 matches at a strike-rate of over 190, with the highlight being an unbeaten 123 in a losing cause.

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