Travis Head made Mumbai Indians pay for a massive DRS blunder as he guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to a brilliant six-wicket win in their IPL 2026 match on Wednesday. Head was in sensational form as the left-handed opener scored 76 off just 30 deliveries, with the help of four fours and eight sixes. However, he could have been dismissed in the third over of the SRH innings if MI skipper Hardik Pandya had opted for a DRS review. Trent Boult bowled a delivery wide of off-stump and Head went chasing after it but ended up getting beaten. While Ryan Rickelton collected the ball cleanly, no one was interested in an appeal or review despite it coming very close to the outside edge.

No one appeals

No one DRS

Travis Head is still on the crease

Travis Head now destroyed MI bowling unit.



- Very poor captaincy & performances by Mumbai Indians pic.twitter.com/43xaBqjGcA — Vinod Kumar (@we_knowd) April 29, 2026

However, replays revealed that the ball did come in contact with the outside edge of the bat, and a review would have resulted in Head losing his wicket with fewer than 50 runs on the scoreboard.

Ryan Rickelton's whirlwind unbeaten ton was overshadowed by Heinrich Klaasen's unbeaten 65 as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets in an IPL match on Wednesday.

MI performance is very poor in this whole Season.



- No one appeals

- MI didn't DRS

- Edged was taken off Travis Head bat

- Travis Head survived.



- Very poor captaincy by Hardik Pandya.#MIvsSRH #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/b34IJP8hEa — Vinod Kumar (@we_knowd) April 29, 2026

Chasing an imposing 244-run target, Travis Head (76 off 30) and Abhishek Sharma (45 off 24) shared 129 runs for the opening wicket to set the platform for SRH.

Klaasen (65 not out off 30 balls) then displayed his all-round hitting abilities to guide SRH home with the help of Nitish Kumar Reddy (21) and Salil Arora (30 not out off 10) in 18.4 overs.

Earlier, Rickelton's knock powered MI to 243 for five.

MI rode on a 93-run stand between Rickelton (123 not out off 55 balls) and Will Jacks (46 off 22) in 7.1 overs for the opening stand to power the side.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya scored a valuable 31 off 15 balls before being dismissed. Praful Hinge (2/54), Eshan Malinga (1/29), Sakib Hasan (1/39) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (1/31) were the wicket-takers for SRH.

(With PTI inputs)

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