The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered their second consecutive loss of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign, going down to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a rain-affected but thrilling contest. Rajat Patidar, the RCB captain, attended the press conference after the game, where he spoke extensively about his team's approach and performances this season. The Bengaluru franchise is defending the IPL title it won last year, but for Patidar, the approach isn't to play with the mindset of being defending champions.

Speaking to the media after the tightly fought contest against Lucknow, Patidar said that the team doesn't have the mindset to defend; they want to play an attacking game like last year and win the trophy.

"We are not playing as a defending champion this season. We have the opportunity to become a champion once again. So, we don't have the mindset to defend (the trophy). We want to play an attacking game; we don't have a defensive mindset. This is a new season. What we did was in 2025. This is a new season. So, we are trying to do our best for the team as much as we can."

For Lucknow, opening batter Mitchell Marsh slammed a brilliant hundred to lay a strong foundation for his team. Patidar couldn't stop hailing the Australian big-hitter, admitting that his knock put pressure on RCB. Yet, he feels RCB were only a couple of boundaries away from winning the game.

"Mitchell Marsh, he did some good batting on this wicket. The wicket was also a good batting track. And the way he started the powerplay, I think he put pressure on us in a way. After that, the way our bowlers controlled the game, there was a break in the middle and it rained, I think we got time to think. Overall, the way they started and the way we finished, I think I am satisfied with the way we bowled and controlled the game. In the game, I think we were two shots behind. I think we lost the match because of those missing runs," he said.

With the defeat, RCB have dropped to the third spot in the points table. They are still among the favourites to go through to the playoffs.

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