Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Dewald Brevis expressed delight at returning to competitive cricket after recovering from injury, saying he felt strong and enjoyed being back on the field during his side's 32-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2026. Speaking on JioHotstar after the match, Brevis said he enjoyed the atmosphere and the opportunity to spend time in the middle while getting used to the conditions. The right-handed batter, who was sidelined with a side strain, added that the return had helped rebuild his confidence and rhythm in the tournament.

"It was fun, I enjoyed it. It was great to be out here in front of the crowd, very special. And yeah, just spending time getting to know the wicket. It was a bit different compared to the other night, but yeah, lots of fun. It was absolutely great to dive around on the field as well, to have a good swing with the bat, and just get a feel for it. It feels like I've gained some confidence because it wasn't nice being out with a side strain. But yeah, I feel strong, and I'm glad we got the win," Brevis said.

Brevis also reserved praise for young teammate Ayush Mhatre, calling the CSK youngster "special" and backing him to continue playing his natural game without pressure.

"Mhatre is special, he's young, and he plays the way he does. That's my wish for him, to continue being true to himself, have fun, and play like that no matter what. You will have ups and downs in your career, but it's brilliant to see how he plays. He basically plays ball by ball, reacting and hitting it where it needs to go," he added.

Asked to bat first by KKR, CSK put 192/5 in 20 overs, with Sanju Samson (48 off 32 balls, four fours and three sixes) and Dewald Brevis (41 off 29 balls, four fours and two sixes) playing standout knocks, while Kartik Tyagi (2/35) impressed with the ball.

During the chase, KKR were reduced to 29/2 and were in contention with a 50-run stand between skipper Ajinkya Rahane (28 off 22 balls, two sixes) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (27 off 19 balls, three fours and a six). However, a game-changing spell from Noor Ahmed sank KKR to 90/6, and they ended their innings at 160/7.

KKR are still winless, having lost four matches with one no result, and sit at the bottom of the table. CSK have climbed to eighth spot in the points table with four points.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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