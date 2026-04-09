Gujarat Titans secured their first win of the season following a rollercoaster last over after a rampaging David Miller's momentary indiscretion cost Delhi Capitals dearly in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. Miller refused the single off the penultimate delivery of the final over, bowled by Prasidh Krishna, underlining his lack of trust in partner Kuldeep Yadav. Prasidh bowled a pace-off slower, which Miller missed, and Jos Buttler, having taken one glove off, broke down the stumps before non-striker Kuldeep could reach the other end of the pitch.

While the Indian cricketing fraternity is divided over Miller's call to deny Kuldeep a single, the Delhi Capitals shared a video from the dressing room, highlighting how the South African is struggling to move on from what happened on the field in the final two deliveries.

Backing our Tiger, always pic.twitter.com/pAFouiVmVH — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 9, 2026

The video later shows DC coach Hemang Badani walking up to Miller and consoling him.

Delhi Capitals finished agonisingly short on 209 for 8 in pursuit of 211. The Titans had all under control until the 19th over, with the home team needing 36 off the last two overs. It was a tough ask, but with Miller (41 not out off 20) returning to the centre after treating his finger in the dressing room, there was hope.

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Miller singlehandedly brought back Delhi Capitals in the game with a couple of cracking sixes and a four in a 23-run penultimate over from Mohammed Siraj. With the majority of Titans pacers proving expensive on the night, the experienced Prasidh Krishna was left to defend 13 off the last six balls.

Vipraj Nigam departed after a four off the first ball, leaving Miller with 8 to get off the last three balls.

What followed was a mammoth hit over long-off that almost sealed the deal for the Delhi Capitals. Such was Miller's state of mind that he refused a single on the penultimate ball, and that proved to be decisive in the end.

With 2 needed off the final ball, Prasidh went for a slow bouncer that was not connected by Miller, who went for the run, leaving Kuldeep Yadav short of his crease. The review was called for a wide but it was deemed a fair delivery, leaving Miller disappointed.

It was the first loss of the season for Delhi Capitals in as many games, while Titans finally logged home full points in their third attempt.

With PTI Inputs

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