David Miller was visibly distraught following Delhi Capitals' (DC) narrow one-run loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2026 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. Miller, who slammed an unbeaten 41 off just 20 balls, took a massive gamble on the penultimate ball of the contest, but the decision backfired. With two runs needed off as many balls, Miller refused a single on the second-to-last ball of Prasidh Krishna's over. However, it turned out to be the defining moment of the contest as Krishna bowled a slower bouncer to beat Miller.

Miller and Vipraj Nigam, who was at the non-striker's end, attempted to steal a quick bye, only for Jos Buttler to affect a direct hit at the striker's end to dismiss Nigam.

Miller was completely heartbroken after the result and had to be consoled by DC captain Axar Patel, who shook hands with his teammate and gave him a pat on the back.

Meanwhile, DC finished agonizingly short on 209 for 8 in pursuit of 211.

Jos Buttler (52 off 27) returned to his ballistic ways with a six laden half century before captain Shubman Gill (70 off) and Washington Sundar (55 off 32) powered Gujarat Titans to 210 for four.

Rahul (92 off 52) and Pathum Nissanka (41 off 24) provided an ideal platform for Delhi Capitals with a 76-run stand off 49 balls. However, Rashid Khan struck thrice in the middle overs to wrest the momentum from Delhi Capitals.

Titans had all under control until the 19th over with the home needing 36 off the last two overs.

It was a tough ask but with Miller (41 not out off 20) returning to the centre after treating his finger in the dressing room, there was hope.

Miller singlehandedly brought back Delhi Capitals in the game with a couple of cracking sixes and a four in a 23-run penultimate over from Mohammed Siraj.

(With PTI Inputs)

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