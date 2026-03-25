Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have named speedster Spencer Johnson as a replacement for the injured Nathan Ellis for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Johnson will join CSK for Rs 1.5 crore as a replacement for Ellis, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. Johnson, who has played 13 international games (5 ODIs and 8 T20Is) for Australia and has 18 international wickets to his name, has previously represented the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.

However, Johnson will not be available for the first three weeks of IPL 2026. The IPL starts on March 28. "He is set to join the squad between April 21-23," CSK wrote in a post on X.

From Yellow to Yellove 💛

A pace boost arrives from Down Under 💪



Note: Spencer Johnson replaces Nathan Ellis.

He is set to join the squad between April 21–23.#WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/srdNbG81TW — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 25, 2026

Having developed a reputation as one of the finest bowlers in the T20 circuit, particularly for his exceptional death-overs skills, Nathan Ellis' absence will undoubtedly dent CSK's title chances.

"Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have picked a player replacement for injured Nathan Ellis for the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League (IPL). Spencer Johnson will join CSK for INR 1.5 crore as a replacement for Ellis. Johnson, who has played 13 international games - 5 ODIs and 8 T20Is - for Australia and has 18 international wickets against his name, has previously represented Gujarat Titans (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL," the IPL's official statement read.

With Ellis out of the squad, the pace options left for CSK apart from Johnson are all-rounders Jamie Overton and Shivam Dube, New Zealand's Zak Foulkes, uncapped Indian pacers Gurjanpreet Singh and Mukesh Chaudhary, and New Zealand stalwart Matt Henry.

Henry looks set to lead the Super Kings' pace attack, but CSK do not have a proven death-overs specialist in their squad.

Playing for the three-time IPL champions KKR last season, Johnson featured in only four games and took one wicket, with best figures of 1/42.

CSK will start their season on March 30 against the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.