A huge controversy erupted during the IPL 2026 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. TV visuals captured DC coach Hemang Badani, batters Nitish Rana, and Karun Nair arguing with the officials during the penultimate over of their unsuccessful chase. Former CSK batter Faf du Plessis, who was on commentary duty, later revealed that the DC camp was upset after Tristan Stubbs was not allowed to change his gloves.

It turned out to be a decisive moment in the match as Stubbs was dismissed on the very next ball, leaving DC at 183/8 in their pursuit of 213. Delhi needed 29 runs off 10 balls when Stubbs had signalled for a change of gloves, but his request was denied by the fourth umpire, leading to heated exchanges on the sidelines. The incident quickly went viral on social media.

DC Camp Angry on Umpire Decision



DC coach Hemang Badani and Nitish Rana were angry on umpire after Tristan Stubbs was not allowed to change his gloves during the over.

The decision upset the DC camp, and on the very next ball, Stubbs got out. pic.twitter.com/qGHdCe6tQL — Cricket Vaira (@ramgaming242) April 11, 2026

Stubbs, who slammed a 38-ball 60, delayed the inevitable for DC with a gutsy half-century.

While it was the super Kings' first win of the season, the Capitals slumped to their second defeat in a row.

Chasing 213, Delhi made a bold start, making 61 in just five overs through a fine stand between openers KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka (41).

But the dismissal of Nissanka took some steam away from DC. Nissanka, whose catch was grassed by Khaleel Ahmed off Anshul Kamboj, could not use the let off as he spooned the next ball off the pacer to Dewald Brevis at the edge of the circle.

At 61 for two in 5.2 overs, DC were still in a good position but the Chennai bowlers redrafted their strategy at this stage.

Their pacers -- Overton, Khaleel and Kamboj -- began to bash the ball into the red-soil surface and extracted good bounce, cramping the DC batters for space to execute their shots effectively.

(With PTI Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans