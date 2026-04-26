CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's form in IPL 2026 has been dismal. He has only 104 runs in 7 matches at a strike-rate of 119.54 and a best score of 28. While Samson has hit sixth gear at the other end, Gaikwad's low scores will haunt CSK, especially with Mhatre also ruled out.



With Kartik Sharma also not playing well, CSK face a headache over two players who cost the team a combined Rs 32.20 crore.