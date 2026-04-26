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IPL 2026 28 Mar 26 to 24 May 26
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Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) face off in a crucial IPL 2026 clash in Chennai on Sunday, with the race for the playoffs heating up. Both teams have identical win-loss records, but contrasting forms. CSK have won three of their last four games, with Sanju Samson's centuries leading their momentum. In stark contrast, GT have suffered comprehensive defeats in their last two games, and risk slipping down the table. Suspense continues over MS Dhoni's comeback, but reports suggest that he is unlikely to play despite being fit, in order to keep CSK's balance intact. (Live Scorecard)

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score | GT vs CSK LIVE Updates, IPL 2026, straight from Chennai:

Apr 26, 2026 14:52 (IST)
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CSK vs GT LIVE: Toss in 10 minutes

We are just about 10 minutes away from toss time at the iconic M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, or Chepauk as it is commonly known as. With hot conditions overhead, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the toss-winning captain choose to bat first.

Apr 26, 2026 14:44 (IST)
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CSK vs GT LIVE: Gill eyeing first century

Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and even teammate Sai Sudharsan have slammed hundreds in IPL 2026, but Shubman Gill is yet to do so despite being his team's most consistent batter this season. Can today be the day?

Apr 26, 2026 14:40 (IST)
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CSK vs GT LIVE: Samson in imperious form

Sanju Samson's CSK career started off slow, but he is now in full swing. 2 superb centuries in their last 4 games sees Samson contending for the Orange Cap now. The passionate Chennai crowd will be hoping for another similar performance today.

Apr 26, 2026 14:29 (IST)
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Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: How can GT solve middle-order problem?

Gujarat Titans' duo of Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia have not fired at all in IPL 2026, making a combined 84 runs so far. GT could switch things up and try Nishant Sindhu or Kumar Kushagra in the middle-order as enforcers.

Apr 26, 2026 14:23 (IST)
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Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: Pressure on Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's form in IPL 2026 has been dismal. He has only 104 runs in 7 matches at a strike-rate of 119.54 and a best score of 28. While Samson has hit sixth gear at the other end, Gaikwad's low scores will haunt CSK, especially with Mhatre also ruled out.

With Kartik Sharma also not playing well, CSK face a headache over two players who cost the team a combined Rs 32.20 crore.

Apr 26, 2026 14:18 (IST)
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Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: GT's big worry

Gujarat Titans have one major worry heading into the second half of the tournament: their middle order. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler get them off to good starts more often than not, but their light middle-order has often led to the team losing momentum. 

GT could consider switching a few players in and out.

Apr 26, 2026 14:16 (IST)
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Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: CSK's selection dilemma

CSK face a selection dilemma in the middle order. The injury for Ayush Mhatre saw Sarfaraz Khan promoted to No. 3, but Rs 14.20 crore star Kartik Sharma is yet to play an impactful knock in IPL 2026. CSK could consider bringing in someone else today.

Apr 26, 2026 14:10 (IST)
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CSK vs GT LIVE: Big doubt over MS Dhoni

Fans of Chennai Super Kings have been eagerly waiting for MS Dhoni's comeback, but today may also not be the day. According to a report by the Indian Express, Dhoni is fit but is hesitant to make a comeback in order to not spoil CSK's balance. The men in yellow have hit good form, leading to the legendary skipper's doubt.

Apr 26, 2026 14:08 (IST)
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CSK vs GT LIVE: Can Gujarat Titans return to winning ways?

Gujarat Titans began the season with 2 losses, then won 3 in a row, and now they've lost their way again with 2 more defeats. Shubman Gill's side have struggled mainly due to their middle-order unable to chase down or post ultra-high totals.

Apr 26, 2026 14:06 (IST)
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CSK vs GT LIVE: Chennai Super Kings in good form

After a shaky start to the season, CSK have bounced back into playoff contention with 3 wins in their last 4 games. Sanju Samson has struck 2 centuries in that period, leading CSK's charge. However, other issues still plague the team, most notably the form of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Apr 26, 2026 14:05 (IST)
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IPL 2026 LIVE: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans! We're in Chennai today, as two teams with identical records face off. 

Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!

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Topics mentioned in this article
Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Match 37 IPL 2026 Cricket Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Sanju Viswanath Samson Sanju Samson Ruturaj Gaikwad Dewald Brevis Shivam Dube Anshul Kamboj Akeal Hosein Jamie Overton Washington Sundar Shubman Gill Sai Sudharsan Joseph Charles Buttler Jos Buttler Rashid Khan Arman Rashid Khan Mohammed Siraj Prasidh Krishna Kagiso Rabada Kagiso Rabada Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
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