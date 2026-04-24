Chennai Super Kings pacer Mukesh Choudhary paid a moving homage to his late mother, who died earlier this week following a year-long illness. Days after performing her last rites in his hometown of Bhilwara, Mukesh returned to the field on Thursday for CSK's high-stakes IPL 2026 clash against the Mumbai Indians. The 29-year-old made an immediate impact, striking with his very first delivery to dismiss Quinton de Kock. Following the wicket, Mukesh looked visibly emotional as he gestured toward the sky, seemingly dedicating the moment to his mother's memory.

Mukesh Choudhury looking in the heavens after taking the wicket. pic.twitter.com/yvXp9pNftX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 23, 2026

As CSK handed MI their biggest-ever loss in IPL history (103 runs), captain Ruturaj Gaikwad dedicated the win to Mukesh, praising the player for his professionalism despite a personal loss.

"Pretty tough on him (Mukesh Choudhary), I would dedicate this win to him. All glory to him. Everyone chipped and wanted to be there for him. Feels good (on the win)," said Gaikwad after the match.

The CSK players also paid tribute to Mukesh's mother, wearing black armbands for the clash against MI.

In a message shared by the team, CSK expressed their condolences and support for the young pacer and his family during the difficult period.

"The CSK family mourns the passing of Mukesh Choudhary's mother. We stand with Mukesh and his family, keeping them in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," the franchise said.

In a show of solidarity, the entire team took the field wearing black armbands. The gesture was aimed at honouring the memory of Choudhary's mother and standing by their teammate in his time of grief.

Mukesh made his debut for CSK in 2022 in the IPL, taking 16 wickets in that season. Known for swinging the new ball, he has 19 total wickets in 17 matches across his IPL career, with best figures of 4/46.

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