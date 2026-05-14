Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday announced that their all-rounder Jamie Overton is returning home to the UK from the Indian Premier League to assess the extent of a right thigh injury. Overton has played a vital role in the IPL 2026 campaign for the five-time winners, taking 14 wickets and scoring 136 runs in 10 matches for CSK. "Jamie Overton has a right thigh injury and will be returning to the UK for further assessment and management," CSK said on social media.

Official Announcement



Jamie Overton has a right thigh injury and will be returning to the UK for further assessment and management. pic.twitter.com/pzlO5qE9Dp — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 13, 2026

The injury to the 32-year-old England all-rounder is the latest in the long list of players who have either been sidelined midway through their campaign or have not been able to take any part in the tournament.

On Wednesday, CSK had announced roping in Karnataka all-rounder Macneil Noronha as a replacement for the injured Maharashtra all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh.

CSK have been without their former skipper MS Dhoni while they lost top-order batter Ayush Mhatre and seamer Khaleel Ahmed to injuries midway through the season.

The franchise also has not had two of its overseas players, Nathan Ellis and Spencer Johnson from Australia, available at any stage this year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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