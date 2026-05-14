CSK Dealt Big Setback In IPL 2026 Playoffs Race As Star Flies Back Home Mid-Season
CSK on Wednesday announced that the player is returning home to the UK from IPL to assess the extent of a right thigh injury.
- CSK all-rounder Jamie Overton is returning to the UK for assessment of a right thigh injury
- He played a vital role in the IPL 2026 campaign for the five-time winners
- Overton took 14 wickets and scored 136 runs in 10 matches for Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday announced that their all-rounder Jamie Overton is returning home to the UK from the Indian Premier League to assess the extent of a right thigh injury. Overton has played a vital role in the IPL 2026 campaign for the five-time winners, taking 14 wickets and scoring 136 runs in 10 matches for CSK. "Jamie Overton has a right thigh injury and will be returning to the UK for further assessment and management," CSK said on social media.
Official Announcement— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 13, 2026
Jamie Overton has a right thigh injury and will be returning to the UK for further assessment and management. pic.twitter.com/pzlO5qE9Dp
The injury to the 32-year-old England all-rounder is the latest in the long list of players who have either been sidelined midway through their campaign or have not been able to take any part in the tournament.
On Wednesday, CSK had announced roping in Karnataka all-rounder Macneil Noronha as a replacement for the injured Maharashtra all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh.
CSK have been without their former skipper MS Dhoni while they lost top-order batter Ayush Mhatre and seamer Khaleel Ahmed to injuries midway through the season.
The franchise also has not had two of its overseas players, Nathan Ellis and Spencer Johnson from Australia, available at any stage this year.
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