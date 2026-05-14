Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli levelled with English batter Jos Buttler for most centuries during chases in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Virat achieved this milestone against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring 105* in 60 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 175.00. This is Virat's third IPL century in run-chases, tying him with Buttler. In run-chases, Virat has made 4,285 runs in 138 matches and 131 innings at an average of 42.42 and a strike rate of 136.42, with three centuries and 29 fifties, with a best score of 108*.

During successful chases, he has made 2784 runs in 76 matches and 70 innings at an average of 63.27 and a strike rate of 142.69, including three centuries and 20 fifties, with a best score of 108*.

Virat has been the driving force for RCB in massive run-chases and knows how exactly to play in big chases, with crucial runs in his team's six highest successful chases in IPL history:

228 vs LSG, Lucknow, 2025 - Kohli 54(30)

206 vs GT, Bengaluru, 2026 - Kohli 81(44)

204 vs KXIP, Bengaluru, 2010 - Kohli 16*(12)

202 vs SRH, Bengaluru, 2026 - Kohli 69*(38)

201 vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2024 - Kohli 70*(44)

193 vs KKR, Raipur, 2026 - Kohli 105*(60)

This all makes up a total of 395 runs in six innings at an average of 197.50 and a strike rate of over 173, including a century and four fifties.

He has also levelled with Rohit Sharma for the most 'Player of the Match' honours in IPL among Indian players, with 21 each. He is also the first Indian to score 10 T20 centuries.

Virat has made a huge leap in IPL 2026 run-charts, jumping to third spot in the Orange Cap race with 484 runs in 12 matches and innings at an average of 53.77 and a strike rate of 165.75, including a century and three fifties.

Coming to the match, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first, reducing KKR to 48/2. It was knocks from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (71* in 46 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Rinku Singh (49* in 32 balls, with three fours and two sixes) which took KKR to 192/4 in 20 overs.

Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a wicket each.

During the chase, Virat lost his opening partner, Jacob Bethell (15), early once again, but a 92-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal (39 in 27 balls, with seven fours) kept RCB above the required run-rate. Towards the end, it was Virat all over KKR as RCB chased down the total in 19.1 overs with six wickets in hand.

RCB is back to the top of the table, with eight wins and four losses, giving them 16 points. On the other hand, KKR, which was on a four-match unbeaten streak after six winless matches (spanning five losses and a no result), faces a massive dent to their playoff chances, making their final three matches a must-win affair.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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