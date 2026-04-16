Chennai Super Kings have complained to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the DJ's choice of song and comments during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, according to a report by The Indian Express. CSK said in their complaint that the playing of the track "Dosa, idli, sambar, chutney, chutney" - a viral song that is often used with memes about South Indian stereotypes - during the match was 'not in good taste'. A top IPL official confirmed the development and said that the governing council was looking into the matter.

“We have received a complaint from CSK and are looking into it,” the official said.

CSK managing director Kasi Viswanathan also commented on the topic.

“The DJs are usually around to support the home team. But at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, it was different. Certain comments were made against our players. Considering it, we have written to the BCCI to have a look into it.”

The song, which was composed by musician Gana Appu, has a long association with CSK-RCB rivalry as fans use it quite often on social media. Last year, RCB even posted a video of Jitesh Sharma singing the song ahead of their match against CSK. He was slammed by CSK fans for the comment.

“After that incident, there hasn't been any repeat of it. The DJ isn't supposed to make any comment on the opposition players. Moreover, we are fortunate to have a lovely fanbase that cheers us in numbers,” Viswanathan said.

The CSK team management was also not happy with the comments made by the DJ following the dismissal of their players during the RCB game. “They are not there to undermine the rivals or insult them,” a CSK official said.

While RCB climbed to the top of the IPL points table following their win over Lucknow Super Giants, CSK are currently eighth with 4 points from 5 matches.

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