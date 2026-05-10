Jamie Overton of Chennai Super Kings was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for taking three wickets in a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2026 match held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday. After receiving his POTM award, Overton said, "It felt good. Bit tight at the end. Nice to get over the line and get another two points." The 32-year-old English all-rounder took three wickets in the match while conceding 36 runs in his four overs, which helped CSK restrict LSG to 203/8 despite a blazing start by Josh Inglis.

Speaking about his bowling, Overton said, "I think I was just doing what I've been doing well. Just keep hitting the top of the stumps and trying to make them hit good balls off the top of the stumps. Nice to get a sort of strangle from the leg-side. Nice to get a couple of wickets, and obviously to get Josh out at that point was crucial. All the time I work with Eric (Simons)."

Josh Inglis of LSG made a breathtaking 85 in just 33 balls, and Overton dismissed him on the very first delivery of the ninth over. He also got rid of Rishabh Pant (15 off 12 balls) in the same over.

Talking about his mindset when the batters are batting aggressively, he said, "I think it's relatively easy. It's just trying to keep doing what you do well. Try not to get too involved in what the batter's doing. They play good shots. They hit good balls for six and four. As long as you can control what you can, and that's hitting the top of stumps and smashing my errors, then the rest of it is out of my control and just trying to keep it as simple as I can."

Overton also got the wicket of Akshat Raghuwanshi in his third over. With that wicket, he took his wicket tally to 14 in this IPL season.

He had bowled only one over in the last match against Delhi Capitals, and there were rumours about his injury, but the seamer cleared up about his fitness after the match.

On his fitness, Overton said, "Feeling good. I feel like I've niggles here and there, but yeah, we'll keep pushing on."

CSK chased down the 204-run target successfully with four balls and five wickets to spare after a quick 65 by Urvil Patel at the start and crucial knocks by Shivam Dube (15 off seven balls) and Prashant Veer (18 off 12 balls) in the end.

With this win, CSK plunged to fifth place with six wins in 11 matches. On the other hand, LSG remain at the bottom of the points table with just three wins in 11 matches.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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