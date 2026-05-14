Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, whose season has been mired with injuries, named yet another replacement in the middle of the IPL 2026. This time, their second-highest wicket-taker in the series Jamie Overton has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a right thigh injury. In the England star's place, CSK on Thursday roped in South African all-rounder Dian Forrester. Forrester will join CSK for Rs 75 lakh, the IPL said in a statement on Thursday.

Forrester made his South Africa debut in March this year against New Zealand and has featured in five international games, scoring 83 runs. Notably, Forrester last played in the Pakistan Super League for Rawalpindiz.

On Wednesday, CSK had announced that Overton would return home to the UK to assess the extent of his injury. Overton has played a vital role in the IPL campaign for the five-time winners, taking 14 wickets and scoring 136 runs in 10 matches. The all-rounder has scored over 1000 runs in first-class cricket at an average of over 45 and also averages over 50 in List A cricket. In T20 games, he has scored 681 runs at a strike rate of over 140.

Official Announcement



Powering up the pride from

Welcome aboard, Dian Forrester!



Note: Dian Forrester joins the squad in place of Jamie Overton.#WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/cHYsZbMIUo — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 14, 2026

The injury to the 32-year-old England all-rounder was the latest in the long list of players who have either been sidelined midway through their campaign or have not been able to take any part. The right-arm pacer was the Player of the Match for taking 3/36 in CSK's previous game, a five-wicket victory against Lucknow at Chepauk on May 11.

CSK had also roped in Karnataka all-rounder Macneil Noronha as a replacement for the injured Maharashtra all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh.

The Chennai-based franchise has been without their former skipper MS Dhoni, while they lost top-order batter Ayush Mhatre and seamer Khaleel Ahmed to injuries midway through the season. The Super Kings will next take on Lucknow Super Giants on May 15 in Lucknow.

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