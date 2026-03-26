Chennai Super Kings are eager to script history again in IPL 2026. The five-time IPL champions have not been at their best recently. They finished 10th in IPL 2025 and fifth in the 2024 edition. CSK will begin the 2026 IPL with a match against Rajasthan Royals on March 30. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has confirmed that he will be opening the batting with star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, starting March 28.

Gaikwad was present at the Captains Day event after attending an all-captain meeting with the BCCI in Mumbai on Wednesday. Reacting to a question on CSK's opening pair, Ruturaj answered, "Rutu and Sanju," revealing the new batting combination for IPL 2026.

Samson will represent CSK for the first time after being traded from Rajasthan Royals, where he played for 11 seasons. Samson was also named Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2026, where India defeated New Zealand in the final to retain the trophy.

The 31-year-old Samson is in fine form after scoring 321 runs in five innings at an average of over 80 and a strike rate of nearly 200. He has amassed 4,704 runs in 177 IPL matches so far, including three centuries and 26 half-centuries.

CSK IPL 2026 Schedule

March 30 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - Guwahati - 7:30 PM IST

April 3 - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings - Chennai - 7:30 PM IST

April 5 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST

April 11 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Chennai - 7:30 PM IST

April 14 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Chennai - 7:30 PM IST

April 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings - Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST

April 23 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Mumbai - 7:30 PM IST

April 26 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings - Ahmedabad - 3:30 PM IST

May 2 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Chennai - 7:30 PM IST

May 5 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - Delhi - 7:30 PM IST

May 10 - Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - Chennai - 3:30 PM IST

May 15 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings - Lucknow - 7:30 PM IST

May 18 - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Chennai - 7:30 PM IST

May 21 - Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans - Chennai - 7:30 PM IST