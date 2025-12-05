Australia batter Josh Inglis could miss more than half of the season if any franchise wishes to pick him during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, according to a report. Inglis, who is currently playing for Australia in the 2nd Ashes Test against England in Brisbane, has registered for the auction at a base price for Rs 2 crore. The 30-year-old impressed in his debut IPL season, helping Punjab Kings (PBKS) reach the final, where they lost to eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Inglis has informed the BCCI that he would feature in only 25 per cent of IPL 2026.

"He (Inglis) has conveyed to the franchises through the Board that he can take part in no more than four matches," the report said.

The report added that PBKS wanted to retain Inglis, but eventually decided to let him go after the player informed them that the IPL 2026 season could clash with his wedding plans.

Apart from Inglis, four more overseas players have reportedly informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of restricted availability for the season.

"Ashton Agar (65 per cent) and William Sutherland (80 per cent) of Australia, Adam Milne of New Zealand (95 per cent), and Rilee Rossouw of South Africa (20 per cent) have indicated the extent of their likely participation in the season," the report added.

Several players released ahead of this auction have chosen the top price bracket of Rs 2 crore. This includes Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana, whom CSK had retained for Rs 13 crore last year but released after his struggles with injury, despite his value as a death-overs specialist.

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Rs 8.75 crore, also finds himself back in the pool after an underwhelming season.

Among Indian players, Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi have both listed themselves at the Rs 2 crore base price. Bishnoi, retained by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 11 crore last year, was let go after spending four seasons with the franchise.

(With ANI Inputs)