Former India wicketkeeper-batter and current Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mentor Dinesh Karthik opened up about the intense, high-stakes build-up to the IPL mini-auction, describing the experience as one of the most demanding yet enjoyable phases of his cricketing journey. Speaking about the extensive behind-the-scenes planning, Karthik reiterated how the preparation alone could form a gripping series. In a video shared by RCB on X, he said, "If the world gets to see the whole footage of what all we speak and what all we discuss, they can do a mega serial, I feel. They can do a 10-part TV series on it."

He detailed the exhaustive preparation that defined the days leading up to the auction, adding, "It was the most exhilarating 10 days prior to the auction, the way we prepped. I don't think I've gone through an experience like that. I've played a lot of cricket, but to be in the boardroom discussing what it takes to make a team was the most challenging, most fun, engaging week, 10 days I've had because there was so much prep that went into it. Mo and Andy have a very detailed process that they go through."

Karthik emphasised how deeply he enjoyed being part of the strategic core group, despite the long hours. "And I thoroughly enjoyed every second of being in that room. At times, it was tiring because we had 12-hour, 14-hour days. I really enjoyed every second. I would do anything to have the same kind of experience in the lead-up to an auction."

Comparing the current mini-auction to the mega auction, he admitted the latter offered unmatched excitement. "This is a mini auction, very different. I must admit that the week in the lead-up to the mega auction was exciting."

Discussing the complexity of player evaluation, he said, "So many names, so many skill sets, how are you going to line up the team, giving your inputs, seeing what matters. So many things come into play and I thoroughly enjoyed it."

Breaking down the decision-making layers, he added, "But it's very interesting, intriguing and mentally challenging because you're assessing various things. A- the skill set. B- what does it take to be part of a team? But most importantly, the auction order. Where does the player come from? Will we bid for him? If we bid, how far we go? What we need to do? So it is a very intricate process, very challenging process and that's the thrill in an auction."

He highlighted the competitive atmosphere among franchises, saying, "Because when you go sit in an auction, there are 10 tables there and each one wants to get their best team with the best players lined up. And it's not about out-thinking at times; it is about understanding what strategy you want and what you want to make sure you achieve."

"At the same time, enjoying this whole process because I was looking forward to coming back. Just seeing everybody back together in the ground was such a nice feeling. Last night, to be fair, I didn't sleep much. I was very excited to see Andy, Malo, Mo, all of them together," he concluded.

